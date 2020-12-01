UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,059 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $293,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

