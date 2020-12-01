UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 86,919 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $383,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.39.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

