UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

