Unibright Hits One Day Volume of $2.19 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $66.67 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Cryptopia and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00160010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00914525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00461123 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00160984 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.