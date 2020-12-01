UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

