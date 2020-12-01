UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.15 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

