United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of -22.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of UFCS opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $47.52.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37). The business had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

