United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) vs. Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) Head to Head Comparison

Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sanara MedTech and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and United Health Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 17.86 -$2.81 million N/A N/A United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -41.48% N/A -60.30% United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats United Health Products on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

