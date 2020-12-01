United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $213,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.