United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.