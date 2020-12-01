UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.75-18.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-280 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.67 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.75-16.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.64.

UNH opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.46. The company has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

