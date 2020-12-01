Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $667.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

