VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

GDX stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

