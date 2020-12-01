VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,837,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 182,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

