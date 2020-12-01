VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,271,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 526.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

