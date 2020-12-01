VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,473 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after buying an additional 96,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

