Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $156.59.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.