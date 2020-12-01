Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.7% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $245.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

