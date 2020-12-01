Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $335.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.28.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

