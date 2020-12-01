Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of VCLT opened at $111.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

