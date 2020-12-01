Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.