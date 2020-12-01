Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $199.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $200.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

