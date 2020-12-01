Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $200.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

