Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VNQ stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

