Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,582 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

