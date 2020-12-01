Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lowered by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38.

