Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 26.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.00. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $185.43.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.