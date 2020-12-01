Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

