Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000.

VTEB opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

