Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $58.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

