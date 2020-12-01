Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $281,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock opened at $186.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $188.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.