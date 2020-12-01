Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

