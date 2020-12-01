Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is S Squared Technology LLC’s 8th Largest Position

S Squared Technology LLC reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up about 3.4% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,966 shares of company stock worth $859,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

