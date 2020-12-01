Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.17. Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 89,793,552 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) Company Profile (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.