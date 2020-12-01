Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.24 on Friday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 421,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,082.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 1,875,000 shares valued at $20,164,750. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.