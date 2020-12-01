Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.99 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Venus has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $6.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00015972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.83 or 1.00245280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002799 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00072891 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,300,000 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

