Verge Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $115.95 million and $7.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00455229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002618 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,396,927,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

