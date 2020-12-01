Vesuvius’ (CKSNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vesuvius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

CKSNF opened at $5.45 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

