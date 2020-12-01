Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) is S Squared Technology LLC’s Largest Position

S Squared Technology LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises about 9.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.39% of Vicor worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,166 shares of company stock worth $3,666,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.39 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

