Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBBF. Societe Generale raised Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

