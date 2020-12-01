Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec cut Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.