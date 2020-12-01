Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VMUK. Bank of America increased their price target on Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 152 ($1.99).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.90. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -8.27.

In related news, insider Darren Pope acquired 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42). Also, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total value of £23,415.01 ($30,591.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

