Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,300 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Visa worth $889,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,810,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,561,878,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $408.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

