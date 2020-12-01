Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Up to $84.60

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.60, but opened at $88.60. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $87.05, with a volume of 132,266 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $956.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

