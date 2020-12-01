Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Shares Gap Up to $263.00

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $263.00, but opened at $277.00. Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 578,630 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $283.19 million and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Volex plc (VLX.L) Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

