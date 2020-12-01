Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €184.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

VOW3 stock opened at €141.34 ($166.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

