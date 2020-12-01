VTB Capital Downgrades Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Hold

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGZPY. Bank of America raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.