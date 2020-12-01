vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

