Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WKCMF. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF opened at $120.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $123.05.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.