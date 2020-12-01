Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 41.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after buying an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

